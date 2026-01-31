Ahmedabad Police Arrest Male Nurse For Alleged ICU Molestation Of Semi-Conscious Woman At Private Hospital

The Ahmedabad Police have arrested a male nurse in connection with the alleged molestation of a semi-conscious woman patient in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in the Sabarmati area. | File

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Police have arrested a male nurse in connection with the alleged molestation of a semi-conscious woman patient in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in the Sabarmati area, officials said on Saturday.​

The arrest follows a complaint lodged by the survivor on January 27.​

The accused has been identified as Indrajit Rathod, a resident of Chamanpura in the Asarwa area, who was employed as a staff nurse at the Metis hospital at the time.​

According to the first information report registered at Sabarmati police station, the woman had been admitted to the hospital after attempting self-harm by consuming sleeping pills.​

Police said the complainant was under severe mental stress due to ongoing marital disputes and had been living with her parents for some time.​

As her condition worsened, she was shifted to the ICU, where she remained in a semi-conscious state under medication. The woman alleged that during the early hours, while she was lying in the ICU, the accused approached her and inappropriately touched her.​

She stated that the man took advantage of her condition and repeatedly touched sensitive parts of her body.​

When she partially regained consciousness and raised an alarm, the accused allegedly fled the ward.​

Inspector Y R Waghela of Sabarmati police said a case was registered after the survivor approached the police and recorded her statement.​

“Based on the complaint of the woman patient, an offence of molestation has been registered against a male nurse employed at Metis Hospital. The complainant has stated that the accused misused her vulnerable condition while she was semi-conscious in the ICU,” Waghela said.​

Police said the delay of three months in filing the complaint was linked to the woman’s medical condition and mental state following the incident.​

The survivor reportedly informed her family soon after the alleged act. Her father later sought access to CCTV footage from the hospital, but alleged that the hospital authorities initially refused to provide it.​

Investigators subsequently examined CCTV footage and hospital records, including staff duty details, which led to the identification of Rathod as the suspect. Police said the accused is married and has been working at the hospital for around two years.​

No previous criminal cases have been found against him so far, though officers said his background is being verified.​

The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.​

Police said they are also examining whether there were any lapses in hospital procedures and patient safety protocols related to the incident.​

