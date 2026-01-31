'Ram Temple Projects To Cost ₹1,900 Crore, Construction Works To Be Completed By April 30': Nripendra Mishra

Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra on Friday shared an update on the progress of various projects linked to the Ram temple, stating that the total cost of construction is estimated at around Rs 1,900 crore. | X @Iam_Sh05

Ayodhya: Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra on Friday shared an update on the progress of various projects linked to the Ram temple, stating that the total cost of construction is estimated at around Rs 1,900 crore.

Completion Timeline

Speaking to the media after reviewing ongoing works at the temple complex, Mishra said payments of nearly Rs 1,600 crore, including goods and services tax, have already been made. He said all construction-related activities associated with the Ram temple are scheduled to be completed by April 30.

Mishra said the design of the proposed cancer institute has been finalised, though the transfer of land for the project is facing delays. He added that public access to the Sapta Temple complex is likely to begin from March.

He said the construction of the auditorium is still underway and is expected to be completed by April. After the completion of works, Larsen and Toubro and Tata Consultancy Services will withdraw from the site. Instructions have been issued to complete all documentation and bill payments by April 30.

Auditorium Work

According to Mishra, Larsen and Toubro and Tata Consultancy Services have provided a three year guarantee for the construction work. For maintenance purposes, small teams from both companies will remain stationed within the temple premises. He added that all agreements signed with Larsen and Toubro, Tata Consultancy Services and the state construction corporation will be taken over by the trust.

Mishra said the memorial building for the temporary temple of Ram Lalla is expected to be completed in February. He also said the memorial dedicated to the kar sevaks who lost their lives during the Ram temple movement is likely to be completed by March.

He informed that the construction of shoe stands and locker facilities near the boundary wall has been completed.

Sapta Mandapam Issue

However, no consensus has yet been reached on the proposed arrangement under the Sapta Mandapam, which aims to familiarise devotees with sages from the Ramayana period and the glory of Lord Ram. He said discussions are ongoing among all stakeholders to find a balanced solution.

The issue is being deliberated in detail during meetings of the construction committee. Mishra said he has understood the trust’s position and will hold discussions with district administration officials on Saturday to take the matter forward.

He also said members of the committee recently paid a courtesy visit to President Droupadi Murmu and invited her to Ayodhya on March 19, to which she has given her consent in principle. He added that a formal announcement of the programme is yet to be made.

Mishra further said an expert committee will be constituted to determine the age of ancient manuscripts. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will soon issue a public notice seeking details from those willing to submit manuscripts for examination.