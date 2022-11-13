e-Paper Get App
Bobby Kinnar: 10 things to know about AAP's transgender candidate for MCD polls

AAP has fielded Bobby Kinnar, the 38-year-old transgender, from Sultanpuri 43 A ward of Sultanpur Majra assembly seat for upcoming MCD elections.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 04:52 PM IST
article-image
Bobby Kinnar: First transgender to get an election ticket in Delhi, from a major political party. | India Today
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday announced its final list of candidates for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls. One name has grabbed a lot of eyeballs - for a good reason. The party has fielded 38-year-old transgender candidate - Bobby Kinnar from Sultanpuri 43 A ward of Sultanpur Majra assembly seat. 

Here are 10 things you need to know about AAP's transgender candidate Bobby Kinnar

  1. Bobby Kinnar has studied till Class IX. She could not take forward her education due to personal reasons.

  2. Despite dropping out of school after Class 9, Bobby involved herself in social work.

  3. Initially the AAP candidate focused on working for her own community, but later realized it was important to join politics to represent her community and give it a voice in the society.

  4. Kinnar runs a primary school to educate the children of her area.

  5. Bobby is also the president of the Delhi unit of Hindu Yuva Samaj Ekta Awam Anti-Terrorism Committee.

  6. Bobby and her community support people from every section of society to overcome their problems.

  7. Contested MCD elections in the year 2017 as an independent candidate, but lost.

  8. Bobby has been associated with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) since the Anna Hazare's movement

  9. Bobby's social work resulted in better report in the party's survey.

  10. Bobby is the first transgender candidate who has been fielded by any ruling party of Delhi. If elected as a councillor, Kinnar wants to work towards ending corruption.

article-image

Delhi MCD Elections

The Delhi MCD election will be held on December 4 while the counting of votes will be done on December 7. 

MCD is an essential part of municipal administration and affects people on a daily basis. Nearly 80% of Delhi is administered by the municipal authority, which offers almost as many services as the city government.

