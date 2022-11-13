e-Paper Get App
WATCH: AAP leader Haseeb-ul-Hasan climbs transmission tower after party denies him ticket for MCD polls

As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot. Haseeb ul Hasan alleges that he has been cheated by AAP leaders, his ticket has been cut at the last moment.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 01:43 PM IST
The party workers who did not get tickets from the party in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections in Delhi, are now expressing their displeasure. In the latest case, former nominated councilor Haseeb-ul-Hasan climbed on the transmission tower, angry at not getting ticket from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Aam Aadmi Party released the second list of 117 candidates

AAP releases second list of 117 candidates New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday released its second list of 117 candidates for elections to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) scheduled for December 4.

The AAP also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the people of Delhi will vote for them to clean the "garbage mountains" gifted by the BJP.

"Our 2nd list of candidates for the upcoming MCD elections is here! Congratulations to all. Delhi will 'Vote for Jhaadu' to clean the '3 Garbage Mountains' gifted by the BJP," the AAP tweeted along with the list of candidates.

The AAP's second list was released shortly after the BJP issued its first list of 232 candidates for the civic body elections.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had dared the BJP to tell the public about five things they have done in the MCD in the last 15 years.

