Delhi liquor scam: AAP's MCD poll in-charge Durgesh Pathak joins ED probe, Sisodia asks 'target is excise policy or MCD election'

In the latest development in the Delhi's excise policy scam, Durgesh Pathak, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll in-charge and MLA, on Monday, reached the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) headquarters in the national capital to join the probe.

Reportedly, Pathak reached the ED office at around 10.30 am. The development comes after Pathak was found at Vijay Nair's residence in Mumbai when ED conducted raids in the case. Nair is an alleged accused in the matter.

Ed summoned Pathak after they seized his mobile phone and recovered several other things related to the scam. The probe agency will now reportedly question him about his presence at Nair's residence and any business he had there.

Durgesh Pathak is an MLA from Rajinder Nagar.

Criticising the agency for summoning Pathak, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted, "Their target is excise policy or upcoming MCD election."

आज ED ने “आप” के MCD के चुनाव इंचार्ज दुर्गेश पाठक को समन किया है। दिल्ली सरकार की शराब नीति से हमारे MCD चुनाव इंचार्ज का क्या लेना देना? इनका टार्गेट शराब नीति है या MCD चुनाव? — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 19, 2022