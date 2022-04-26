Delhi: Lajpat Nagar fire under control, no casualties reported

A fire that broke out in Delhi's Amar Colony market in the Lajpat Nagar area has been controlled, Rajesh Kumar Shukla, Assistant divisional officer said, reported ANI.

"The fire most probably started from the signboards which are installed in front of the shops due to some electrical fault. Around 4-5 shops & 3-4 houses came in contact with fire," he said.

A video shared by news agency ANI shows smoke billowing out of the building in Amar Colony.

Around nine fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the flames.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and no casualties have been reported.

Further details are awaited.

(with ANI inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 05:22 PM IST