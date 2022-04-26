Watch video: Massive fire breaks out in Gurugram, 35 fire tenders on spot

Gurugram (Haryana): A massive fire broke out in a pile of garbage in Manesar in Gurugram on late Monday night.

The incident occurred near sector-6 of Manesar. 35 fire tenders are present on the spot to douse the flame. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

