Delhi: Infant found dead in microwave oven in Chirag Dilli

A two-month-old baby was found dead inside a microwave oven in the Chirag Dilli area of south Delhi on Monday, police here said.

Police got the information at 5 pm from a hospital that a two-month-old baby was found dead inside a microwave oven, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker.

The infant was spotted inside the oven by a neighbour, she said.

The incident is being probed from all angles and a case of murder is being registered against unknown persons, Jaiker said.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 10:00 PM IST