Dahisar: Man stabs friend for refusing ride home, arrested on attempt to murder charge

The Dahisar Police arrested a man for allegedly attacking the victim with a sharp object for not giving a lift home. The incident occurred on Saturday and the accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code with an attempt to murder.

According to police, the incident occurred on March 19, at around 7.30 pm, when the accused, Bhavin Kolekar had come to visit his old neighbourhood. While leaving, Kolekar asked the victim to drop him home, but since the latter had work, he politely declined and asked him to manage on his own.

Kolekar, who was evidently disappointed and angry on being refused a ride home, took out a sharp weapon from his pocket and attacked the victim.

In a bid to save himself, the 26-year-old victim ducked, only to sustain an injury near his eye. Kolekar then attacked the man, wherein he slashed the victim's neck three times and injured him seriously. When the locals gathered around, the victim was taken to a private hospital for the treatment of multiple injuries and is said to be unstable.

Subsequently, acting on a complaint, Kolekar was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for an attempt to murder at Dahisar police station.

Kolekar, who is a habitual drinker and a jobless man, attacked his friend out of jealousy, as the victim is employed and earns money, said police. He was arrested by the police later.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 09:23 PM IST