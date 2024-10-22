Delhi: Home Ministry Extends Bangladeshi Author Taslima Nasreen's Residence Permit

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday extended the residence permit of exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen.

The MHA took action a day after Nasreen made a public appeal to Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to allow her to continue residing in India, as the extension of her residence permit had been pending since July 22.

Nasreen expressed her gratitude to Home Minister Amit Shah for the decision. Soon after receiving the residence permit, she posted on X, "@AmitShah, ...A world of thanks."

Taslima Nasreen Makes A Public Appeal To The Home Ministry

Earlier on Monday, Nasreen made a public appeal to the Union Home Minister via a post on X to let her stay.

"Dear AmitShahji, Namaskar. I live in India because I love this great country. It has been my second home for the last 20 years. But MHA has not been extending my residence permit since July 22. I'm so worried. I would be so grateful to you if you let me stay. Warm regards..." she wrote.

Who Is Taslima Nasreen?

A vocal critic of religious extremism and a champion for women's rights, Nasreen has been in exile since 1994 due to threats from Islamist fundamentalists in Bangladesh over her provocative writings. Her notable works, including the novel 'Lajja' (1993) and her autobiography 'Amar Meyebela' (1998), challenge communalism and address gender inequality, both of which have been banned in her homeland.

'Lajja' ignited significant controversy for its portrayal of violence against Bengali Hindus following the Babri Masjid demolition in India. The novel recounted incidents of rape, looting, and murder, provoking a strong backlash from Islamic extremists.

Since escaping Bangladesh, Nasreen has been living in exile for 30 years. She has lived in several countries, including Sweden, Germany, France, and the US. In 2004, she relocated to Kolkata, India, but had to move to Delhi in 2007 due to an assassination attempt. After enduring three months of house arrest, she departed India in 2008 and did not return until several years later.

