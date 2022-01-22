'Readymade babies': Writer Taslima Nasreen's tweets on surrogacy create a row

As actor Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby via surrogacy, writer Taslima Nasreen's opinion on surrogacy has invited critcism on social media. The writer slammed the process of surrogacy and questioned the feelings of mothers who attain motherhood via surrogacy.

However Taslima's remarks has irked the netizens and they have also slammed the writer.

"How do those mothers feel when they get their readymade babies through surrogacy? Do they have the same feelings for the babies like the mothers who give birth to the babies?" the writer tweeted.

How do those mothers feel when they get their readymade babies through surrogacy? Do they have the same feelings for the babies like the mothers who give birth to the babies? — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) January 22, 2022

"Surrogacy is possible because there are poor women. Rich people always want the existence of poverty in the society for their own interests. If you badly need to raise a child, adopt a homeless one. Children must inherit your traits---it is just a selfish narcissistic ego," the writer said.

Though Taslima did not mention Priyanka Chopra's name, the tweets come after Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced on Saturday midnight that they have become parents via surrogacy. Reports said the celebrity couple have welcomed a baby girl who was born 12 weeks premature.

Social media users commented that it is the choice of the individual and in many cases, people may opt for surrogacy because of medical reasons.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 08:18 PM IST