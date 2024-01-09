'Saudi Arabia Is Getting Liberal': Taslima Nasreen Reacts As Smriti Irani Visits Islamic Holy City Madinah

Smriti Irani in Madinah | X

Bangladeshi-Swedish author Taslima Nasreen has reacted to India's Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani's visit to Madinah, one of Islam's holiest cities in Saudi Arabia. Reacting to a post on X about Smriti Irani's Madinah visit, Taslima Nasreen on Tuesday, January 9, said Saudi Arabia is getting "liberal". She also claimed that Pakistan and Bangladesh had becoming "more conservative".

"Historic in every sense. India’s top Minister Smriti Irani visits Madinah, one of Islam’s holiest cities in Saudi Arabia. Delegation also comprised of a Kashmiri Hindu IRS Officer Nirupama Kotru. Two Non-Muslim Indian women without Headgear in Madinah was truly unthinkable. Kudos to India-Saudi cultural & strategic bilateral ties!" an Indian journalist wrote on X while sharing pictures and video of Irani's visit.

Reacting to his posted: "Wow really! Saudi Arabia is getting liberal. And unfortunately, Bangladesh and Pakistan are becoming more conservative."

Taslima Nasreen On Smriti Irani's Madinah Visit

Wow really! Saudi Arabia is getting liberal. And unfortunately, Bangladesh and Pakistan are becoming more conservative. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) January 9, 2024

Smriti Irani Meets Indian Volunteers, Umrah Pilgrims In Saudi Arabia

After landing in Saudi Arabia, Irani met with Indian volunteers who provide dedicated service to Indian Haj pilgrims and had intercation with Umrah pilgrims from India. Later, she travelled to Madinah where she visited Al Masjid Al Nabwi's outer area among other religious places.

"Undertook a historic journey to Madinah today, one of Islam's holiest cities included a visit to the periphery of the revered Prophet's Mosque, Al Masjid Al Nabwi, the mountain of Uhud, and periphery of the Quba Mosque – the first Mosque of Islam," she said in a post on X.

Undertook a historic journey to Madinah today, one of Islam's holiest cities included a visit to the periphery of the revered Prophet's Mosque, Al Masjid Al Nabwi, the mountain of Uhud, and periphery of the Quba Mosque – the first Mosque of Islam. The significance of the visit to… pic.twitter.com/WgbUJeJTLv — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 8, 2024

Are Non-Muslims Banned In Madinah?

Non-Muslims are not banned in Madinah. Madinah is open to everyone, however, non-Muslims are prohibited from entering Nabawi Square, where Al-Masjid Al-Nabawi, also known as Prophet's mosque is located. Certain areas within the Prophet's Mosque are restricted. However, non-Muslims can still admire the mosque's architecture from designated viewpoints. Irani also visited the periphery of Al-Masjid Al-Nabawi, and did not enter the mosque. Non-Muslims are also allowed to visit Mount Uhud.