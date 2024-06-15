 Delhi HC Issues Notice To Sunita Kejriwal To Take Down Video Recording Of Court Proceedings Related To Excise Police Case
A bench of justices Neena Bansal Krishna and Amit Sharma issued notices to six people, including Sunita Kejriwal, and social media intermediaries X, Meta and Youtube on a petition alleging violation of video conferencing rules of the Delhi High Court.

Updated: Saturday, June 15, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
Sunita Kejriwal |

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Saturday directed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal to take down a video recording of court proceedings related to the excise policy case from social media platforms.

In the video, Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, is seen addressing a trial court.

Bench Issues Notices To People Involved

The high court also directed the social media intermediaries to take down similar content if it is brought to their notice that it has been re-posted.

The court passed an ex-parte interim order and listed the matter for further hearing on July 9. It was hearing the petition filed by lawyer Vaibhav Singh.

In his petition, Singh claimed that when Arvind Kejriwal was produced before a trial court on March 28 after his arrest in the Delhi excise policy case, he chose to address the court in-person and the video recording of the proceedings was posted on social media platforms which is prohibited under the High Court of Delhi Rules for Video Conferencing for Courts, 2021.

The video was allegedly re-posted by Sunita Kejriwal and the others.

