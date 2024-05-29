 Plea Moved In Delhi HC Against CM Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Sunita & Others For Allegedly Violating Video Conferencing Rules
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPlea Moved In Delhi HC Against CM Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Sunita & Others For Allegedly Violating Video Conferencing Rules

Plea Moved In Delhi HC Against CM Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Sunita & Others For Allegedly Violating Video Conferencing Rules

The plea moved by one Vaibhav Singh, a practicing lawyer, alleged that Sunita and others not only recorded the proceedings in an unauthorised manner but also shared the same on social media.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
X

New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal and others, seeking action for violating the court's video conferencing rules.

The plea alleges that Sunita Kejriwal and others illegally recorded the proceedings of the trial court when Delhi Chief Monister was produced before the trial court on March 28, 2024.

Plea Moved

The plea moved by one Vaibhav Singh, a practicing lawyer, alleged that Sunita and others not only recorded the proceedings in an unauthorised manner but also shared the same on social media. The post regarding this audio/video recording was circulated on X with the hashtag #MoneyTrailExposedByKejriwal.

"The circumstances in which the audio/video recording went viral smell deep conspiracy by the political parties to malign the image of the judiciary and mislead the common people of this nation and also to show the general public that the judiciary is working on the behest of the government and under the pressure of the Central Government," the plea stated.

Arvind Kejriwal narrated his story along with facts to the special judge which was about 9-9:30 minutes long as per the recording which is widely circulated on various social media platforms.

"Several members of the Aam Aadmi Party including members of various other opposition parties have intentionally and deliberately made the audio and video recordings of the court proceedings and circulated them on social media platforms with the willful intention to malign and manipulate the court proceedings," the plea read. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: 10-Ft-Long Crocodile Strays Out Of Narora's Ganga Barrage In Bulandshahr, Rescued By Forest...

VIDEO: 10-Ft-Long Crocodile Strays Out Of Narora's Ganga Barrage In Bulandshahr, Rescued By Forest...

Plea Moved In Delhi HC Against CM Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Sunita & Others For Allegedly Violating...

Plea Moved In Delhi HC Against CM Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Sunita & Others For Allegedly Violating...

Pakistan Grants Consular Access To 2 Indians Arrested On Espionage Charges In 2020

Pakistan Grants Consular Access To 2 Indians Arrested On Espionage Charges In 2020

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here's What All You Should Know About Poll Of Polls

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here's What All You Should Know About Poll Of Polls

Convoy Of Tainted BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh's Son Karan Runs Over Motorcycle In Gonda; 2 Killed

Convoy Of Tainted BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh's Son Karan Runs Over Motorcycle In Gonda; 2 Killed