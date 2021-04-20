Delhi HC issues notice to makers of films on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to makers of films on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's life, on a plea by his father seeking a ban on the release of any such movies.

This comes after the official promo of the film "Nyay: The Justice" was released recently.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. He was 34.

The death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is still under investigation, with new developments cropping up every day.

In 2020, several filmmakers announced projects based on the life and death of the late actor.

According to officials at Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA), several titles have been registered to set up productions capturing these two incidents.

Some of the titles around Sushant's death that IMPPA received for approval are: "Sushant Singh Rajput Biography", "Sushant", "Rajput: The Truth Wins", and "The Unsolved Mystery". This is besides three films that were already announced a while back, allegedly bearing a certain likeness with Sushant's life. Besides "Nyay: The Justice", there’s "Shashank", and "Suicide Or Murder".

Among the ‘Sushant films' already announced, "Shashank" is co-produced by Karni Sena member Surjeet Singh Rathore.

"Sushant's life and works are invariably imbued with a sense of remarkable hardwork and discipline, which I believe will inspire many to work towards their dreams without the doubt and fear of failure," said director Nikhil Anand, who is working on Sushant's biopic.

Asked how it is shaping up, he said: "The murder mystery of our beloved Sushant is taking a new turn every day because of the continuous fight of the fans. My dream project about making his biopic is solely about the celebration of his life and achievements."

The script of "Nyaay: The Justice" is also changing with the twists in the case.

"The script might change a bit after Rhea's Chakraborty arrest. Initially, they were not planning to show the drug angle but now they are thinking to put in a little, maybe three or four per cent. We plan to start the shoot from September 16. We are shooting out of Mumbai, though some parts will be shot in Mumbai as well. They are planning to release the film this year, so we have to rush the shoot," said Zuber K. Khan, who plays the central role in "Nyaay: The Justice".

With inputs from Agencies