Sushant Singh Rajput's sister calls out 'invasion of privacy', says she will see the 'inhuman' people in court

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh on Friday took to Twitter to express her anger over the "invasion of privacy" and "misappropriation of the name" of her brother and his family after the actor’s demise.

Days after the trailer of the film Nyay: The Justice, allegedly inspired by Sushant's life, was released, Priyanka pointed out how "some people" used their "real loss" to satisfy their own greed.

"An irreparable lose in the most tragic and unfortunate circumstances, which shook the collective consciousness and brought mass grief; it is the pain of bereavement of the dearest member of our family, which is still throbbing deep," she tweeted.

"And the fact that some people can use our real loss and grief to satiate their pecuniary gluttony is pure evil, sinister, and I would go as far as to call it criminal," she added.