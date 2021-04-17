Sushant Singh Rajput's sister calls out 'invasion of privacy', says she will see the 'inhuman' people in court

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh on Friday took to Twitter to express her anger over the "invasion of privacy" and "misappropriation of the name" of her brother and his family after the actor’s demise.
Days after the trailer of the film Nyay: The Justice, allegedly inspired by Sushant's life, was released, Priyanka pointed out how "some people" used their "real loss" to satisfy their own greed.
"An irreparable lose in the most tragic and unfortunate circumstances, which shook the collective consciousness and brought mass grief; it is the pain of bereavement of the dearest member of our family, which is still throbbing deep," she tweeted.
"And the fact that some people can use our real loss and grief to satiate their pecuniary gluttony is pure evil, sinister, and I would go as far as to call it criminal," she added.
"Such attempts are not only invasion of privacy, misappropriation of name of our beloved Sushant, and unauthorized exploitation of his likeness in a manner most unflattering and unfitting; but such monstrous act strikes at the very core of humanness," her tweet further read.
"After all, how can we call ourselves humans if we lack the capacity to empathise with others!!! For those who are happy being inhuman, will see you in the court of law," Priyanka concluded.
Sushant's death case is still under investigation, with new developments cropping up every day. Three central agencies - the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau are probing the matter.
The actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. He was 34.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)