Delhi Floods: Yamuna Water Level At 206.14 Meters, Water-Logging At Rajghat, ITO & Akshardham; Visuals Surface

Rajghat submerged in water | ANI

The water-level in Yamuna began to recede from Saturday morning, after it ran at a record high of over 207-208 meters for close to 48 hours. The water level of the river recorded on Sunday (July 16) morning at 6 am was 206.14 meters. However, several parts of Delhi including ITO, Akshardham and even Rajghat continue to be flooded.

Delhi's Rajghat remains waterlogged following rise in water level of Yamuna river.

Updated drone visuals show Delhi's ITO continues to remain flooded as the Yamuna water level recedes slowly.

Akshardham area in Delhi continues to remain flooded. Drone visuals show the extent of the situation in the area.

The situation of the road from Majnu Ka Tila to Kashmere Gate improves as the water level of Yamuna recedes slowly. The roads in this area were heavily waterlogged after torrential rain.

Severe waterlogging in Delhi's Yamuna Bazar due to rise in water level of Yamuna River.

Severe water-logging due to the continuous overflow of the Yamuna River has affected the lives of common people. Visuals from Mayur Vihar relief camp.

PM Modi speaks to Delhi LG

PM Modi on Saturday, after reaching Delhi from his France-UAE state visit, spoke to Delhi LG VK Saxena on the flood situation in the capital. In a tweet, Saxena said the prime minister directed that all possible work be done in the interest of Delhi's people with the Centre's help and cooperation, reported PTI.

Three boys drown

Three boys drowned in the water pit of an under-construction golf course in southwest Delhi's Dwarka Sector 23, police said on Saturday. The police received information around 8 pm that three boys had entered the water but did not come out, a senior officer said.



It was found that a group of four boys jumped over the wall and entered the premises of the under-construction golf course, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said. The boys were returning home after playing football in Sector 19, he said, reported news agency PTI.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)