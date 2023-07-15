Delhi Floods: Even As Yamuna Recedes Gradually, Situation Remains Grim In National Capital; IMD Predicts More Rain In Coming Days

Rickshaw drivers pull their vehicles out of water physically. | ANI

Delhi continued to witness a flood-like situation on Friday night in several low-lying areas even as the water level in the Yamuna River is witnessing a steady decline and recorded at 207.98 metres at 11 pm at the Old Railway Bridge. Incessant rainfall has led to waterlogged roads and flood-like situations in many areas of the national capital.

Major roads at ITO and other low-lying areas near Yamuna continued to remain flooded late on Friday night and commuters could be seen facing convenience to reach their destination.

IMD predicts more rain

Meanwhile, raising alarms for Delhiites, India Meteorological Department (IMD) once again has predicted light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms for the next 4-5 days in the national capital.

Soma Sen Roy, IMD scientist said, "Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in Delhi, Haryana, and adjoining areas for the next 5 days. We expect a slight rainfall increase on the 17th and 18th of July. However, the flooding in Delhi is not due to localized rain but because the Yamuna River has received a lot of water from Himachal and other states."

On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is taking all measures to ensure that there are no barriers to the exit of water entering the capital. An official statement said that 23,692 people were evacuated on Thursday from the adjacent areas of the Yamuna in Delhi, as the water level is still surpassing the danger mark.

The Delhi Government reported that 21,092 people are currently residing in tents and shelters. Additionally, 12 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams rescued 1,022 individuals on Thursday.Â NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahidi said that the situation in the national capital has improved. "The situation (in Delhi) has improved from yesterday (Wednesday). The NDRF's seven teams have been deployed in Delhi. People have been evacuated from the affected areas. The situation is under control and might improve by tomorrow," he told ANI on Thursday.

Water level in Yamuna steadily declining

After touching the record mark of 208.66 meters, the water level of Yamuna River is witnessing a steady decline and it was recorded at 207.98 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 11 pm on Friday, the official data of Central Water Commission (CWC) show.

Earlier, at 9 PM on Friday, the water level of Yamuna was recorded at 208.07 metres. CWC had expected the water level to be at 208.05 Metres on July 14 (Friday) between 10:00 PM to 12:00 AM. But the water level came down faster than the expectations of the Central Water Commission.

"Today at 8 PM, 57363 cusecs water was discharged from Hathni Kund Barrage. As per the latest forecast issued by Central Water Commission (CWC) on July 14 at 11:30 AM, the water level at Old Railway Bridge (ORB) is expected to be at 208.05 Metres on July 14 between 10:00 PM to 12:00 AM and thereafter, it is likely to decrease," an official statement said.

Delhi Public Works Department Minister, Atishi said that the water level of the Yamuna is receding gradually at a rate of 0.1 metres and will take a day's time for the situation to return to normal.

25,478 people evacuvated

Delhi Government also said that a total of 25,478 people have been evacuated so far. 25,478 people have been evacuated. 22,803 people are in tents/shelters.

"16 teams of NDRF have been deployed in flood-affected districts in rescue work. Some of the low-lying areas of Delhi have witnessed flood water due to very high levels of river water and consequent backflow of water, breach of embankments etc," the Delhi government said in a statement.

The government also said that 45 boats including 17 orf Boat Club, and 28 of Irrigation and Flood Control Department, have been deployed as precautions and for rescue work in case of an emergency.

