Delhi Rains: 3 Children Dead After Drowning In Floodwaters In Mukundpur 

Three boys died on Friday in Northeast Delhi while trying to swim in floodwaters, police said.

A 10-year-old and two 13-year-old victims lost their lives after jumping into floodwaters in a ditch at a metro construction site in Northeast Delhi's Mukundpur neighborhood for a bath around 4:30 p.m. As soon as they arrived at the BJRM hospital, all three of them were pronounced dead, according to the police. Police claim to be looking into the situation. The boys were identified as Piyush (13), Nikhil (10), and Ashish (13). They were all residents of H-block, Jahangirpuri, police said.

Following continuous rainfall—the worst seen in 45 years—the Yamuna river breached the danger level, flooding several sections of Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister, and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena today examined the ITO area, which has been closed as floodwaters have been flowing into central Delhi as a result of a broken drain regulator. This is Delhi's busiest traffic crossroads. The ITO barrage has 32 gates, but five of them are closed, which slows the flow of water out of flooded areas into the Yamuna. The Delhi government, army troops, and members of the disaster response force have been attempting unsuccessfully to open the five gates.

