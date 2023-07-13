Delhi Rains: Traffic Police Issues Advisory As Heavy Showers Submerge National Capital; Check Routes To Avoid

With the rains in Delhi having brought in unprecedented damages in various parts of the city, the Delhi Traffic Police at various places have issued a traffic alert. | PTI

With the rains in Delhi having brought in unprecedented damages in various parts of the city, the Delhi Traffic Police at various places have issued a traffic alert. Incidents of roads caving in and flooding has caused the inconvenience. Some affected places include areas near the India Gate, Pragati Maidan and low-lying areas near the Yamuna.

In a tweet on Thursday morning, the Traffic Police said,

"Due to road repair work on C-Hexagon India Gate near Shershah Road cut, movement of traffic will be impaired. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly."

In a similar tweet about the Bairon road in Pragati Maidan, they said,

"Traffic movement is closed on Bhairon Road due to overflow of drain water near Railway Under Bridge. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch."

In another traffic advisory the Police has alerted passengers from using certain roads due to the rise in water levels in the Yamuna.

"Due to rise in water level of Yamuna and consequent inundation of low lying areas, traffic movement is affected on some roads. Please follow the advisory to avoid any inconvenience. "

These roads include,

1. Mahatma Gandhi Marg between IP Flyover and Chandgi Akhara.

2. Mahatma Gandhi Marg between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat.

3. Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara.

Northwest India has seen incessant rainfall for three days since Saturday, with many areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan recording "heavy to extremely heavy" precipitation.

Delhi witnessed its highest rainfall (153 mm) in a single day in July since 1982 in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday. The city received an additional 107 mm rain in the subsequent 24 hours, exacerbating the situation.

Regarding the rise in water level in the Yamuna river, which has caused many people to vacate their homes and even live in make shift ones, the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, said,

"The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi has reached 207.71 metres, which is the highest ever. Delhi has not received rainfall in the last 2-3 days. Water is entering Delhi from Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. Regarding this, I have also written a letter to Union HM Amit Shah requesting him to reduce the flow of water entering Delhi, only then we can stop the Yamuna River from overflowing. I request everyone to vacate their homes in the low-lying areas. There are several places affected by the rise in the level of water in Yamuna River."

