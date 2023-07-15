Delhi Floods: Journalist Stands In Neck-Deep Water, NDRF Personnel Clicks Photos; Netizens Irked Over Viral Video |

Delhi: A video has surfaced on the internet showing a journalist reporting in neck-deep waters amid the flood conditions in Delhi. The video quickly went viral on social media as she can be seen using equipments provided to the NDRF squad for her reporting purpose.

Video Shows Journalist In Neck-Deep Waters

The video posted on Twitter by a user Rattan Dhillon shows a lady journalist reporting in flood waters wearing a safety tube around her body to prevent her from drowning. A few NDRF personnel can be seen close to her in a rescue boat, one of them supposedly shot the video of the incident. One can see another NDRF personnel taking pictures of the journalist as she poses for the camera while reporting.

What type of news reporting is this? She made the NDRF Volunteer to click her pictures just for reporting, rather than helping and saving the peoples life in such a situation. Even the limited boats with the government are being used for the news reporting.

Sorry we don’t want… pic.twitter.com/YGrV80qBEN — Rattan Dhillon (@ShivrattanDhil1) July 14, 2023

Dhillon while expressing dissatisfaction over the act took the video to his Twitter and captioned it as, "What type of news reporting is this? She made the NDRF Volunteer to click her pictures just for reporting, rather than helping and saving the peoples life in such a situation. Even the limited boats with the government are being used for the news reporting. Sorry we don’t want this type of news"

Netizens React Over The Video

As soon as the video went viral, netizens flooded into Dhillon's comment box to slam the reporter for using NDRF equipments for personal use. Some were also seen criticising the reporter and her news channel over such display of reportage.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Govt should ban these jokers," said a user while criticising the reporter for her act.

Another user took a different way of criticism, showing care for the journalist, the user commented, "In sewer water, she will need lot of anti biotic cream for next few days"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Simply pathetic," commented a user on the video.

Another user slammed the news channel for such coverage and said, "Which channel is she frm?? Pathetic news channel and reporter."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"They should to do their work properly and tell the public which road in Delhi is closed and where it is open. Idiots themselves have gone and sat in the water," said a user making fun of the reporting done in flood waters.

Another user was amazed by the act and said, "Gajab... This Happens Only In India."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Flood Situation In Delhi

Following the incessant rains in the National Capital, water-logging was reported in several areas adding to the woes of the commuters. Several areas of the city are under water as the water level of River Yamuna rose following heavy rainfall and the release of water from the Hathnikund Barrage in neighbouring Haryana.