Delhi Floods: Snake Spotted In Loha Pul Area After Surge In Yamuna Water-Level (WATCH)

Snake Spotted In Loha Pul Area | ANI

Even as the water-level of Yamuna continues to recede (205.95 Meters on July 16 by 10 am), the flood water in several areas of Delhi continue to make life miserable for residents of area where water has inundated entire localities. With the water from river flooding the residential and other parts, there is also a danger of snakes entering houses. A video from Loha Pul area showed a large snake surfacing after Yamuna river overflowing in the locality.

Watch: A snake was spotted in Loha Pul area as Yamuna continues to overflow and several areas remain inundated.

Efforts are underway to open the barrages to relieve Delhi of the flood waters. After a flood-like situation prevails in Delhi, Indian Naval diving team carried out an operation to open the gate of Yamuna Barrage, ITO.

Delhi: Yamuna continues to overflow though the water level of the river has started receding. At 10 am, Yamuna water level was recorded at 205.95 meters. Drone visuals from Bhairon Marg area.

As Yamuna continues to overflow in Delhi, parts of Gautam Buddh Nagar inundated. Visuals from Noida Sector 135.

PM Modi speaks to Delhi LG

PM Modi on Saturday, after reaching Delhi from his France-UAE state visit, spoke to Delhi LG VK Saxena on the flood situation in the capital. In a tweet, Saxena said the prime minister directed that all possible work be done in the interest of Delhi's people with the Centre's help and cooperation, reported PTI.

Even as Yamuna river water-level is receding, several parts of Delhi including ITO, Akshardham and even Rajghat continue to be flooded. "Happy to share that broken wall of the drain at Janta Camp near Bhairon Mandir was repaired late last night. All residents have been evacuated and shifted to a relief camp. Delhi Govt teams are working round-the-clock to ensure that people of Delhi are taken care of, during the floods," tweeted AAP minister Atishi on efforts by Delhi government to fight the floods situation.

