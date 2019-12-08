Delhi fire tragedy update: Police register case against factory owner; PM Modi, Kejriwal announce compensation

The Delhi Police on Sunday registered a case against the factory owner in north Delhi where a devastating fire left 43 labourers dead.
Police said a case under section 304 of IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder punishable with a maximum imprisonment of 10 years) has been registered. The case has been transferred to crime branch.
According to ANI, Delhi Police DCP North, Monika Bhardwaj, said that Rehan, the owner of the building, is currently absconding.
The massive fire in the factory in Anaj Mandi area of north Delhi on Sunday morning left at least 43 labourers dead and many others injured.
MS Randhawa, the PRO Delhi Police had earlier told ANI, "Prima facie it appears short circuit caused fire. Plastic material at the spot caused a lot of smoke".
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today met with the injured who have been admitted to LNJP hospital. The Delhi government has announced compensation for the victim's families, as well as for those who have been seriously injured. The government has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and sought a report within seven days.
He had earlier taken to Twitter to describe the incident as "tragic".
"V v tragic news. Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals," the chief minister said in an earlier tweet.
Kejriwal announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family members of the deceased. He also said that a compensation of Rs 1 lakh would be given to those injured in the blaze.
"We have lost more than 40 innocent lives to the tragic fire. I've ordered a magisterial inquiry into its cause, no culprit will be spared We can't bring back lost lives, but Delhi govt will provide ₹10 L assistance to families that lost their loved ones & ₹1 L for the injured," he wrote on Twitter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic fire in Delhi. He also approved Rs. 50,000 each for those seriously injured in the fire.
Around 62 people were taken out from the building that caught fire in the wee hours on Sunday of which 43 have been declared dead. 34 have been confirmed dead in Lok Nayak Hospital, and 9 in Lady Hardinge Hospital.
Smoke inhalation was the primary cause of death and some bodies were charred, Dr Kishore Singh, Medical Superintendent, LNJP hospital, told PTI. 15 people were brought injured to the hospital and nine are under observation.
Many of those rescued have suffered grievous injuries and officials say that the death toll is likely to rise.
A total of 59 people were inside the factory operating from a residential area when the blaze broke out, police said. The fire was reported at 5:22 AM following which 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the site of the fire incident with relatives and locals rushing to the area.
(With inputs from PTI)
