Delhi fire tragedy update: Police register case against factory owner; PM Modi, Kejriwal announce compensation

The Delhi Police on Sunday registered a case against the factory owner in north Delhi where a devastating fire left 43 labourers dead.

Police said a case under section 304 of IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder punishable with a maximum imprisonment of 10 years) has been registered. The case has been transferred to crime branch.

According to ANI, Delhi Police DCP North, Monika Bhardwaj, said that Rehan, the owner of the building, is currently absconding.

The massive fire in the factory in Anaj Mandi area of north Delhi on Sunday morning left at least 43 labourers dead and many others injured.

MS Randhawa, the PRO Delhi Police had earlier told ANI, "Prima facie it appears short circuit caused fire. Plastic material at the spot caused a lot of smoke".