Delhi Fire Tragedy: Another fire breaks out in the same building in Anaj Mandi

After the horrific Anaj Mandi fire in Delhi that killed at least 43 people, yet another fire has broken out in the same building.

According to ANI, four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

The Anaj Mandi building houses manufacturing units for glass items, card boards, handbags and other goods. When the fire broke out on Sunday, officials said that the the building was found to be packed with combustible material like card boards, plastic wrappings, garments, rexine, plastic toys, packaging materials, which had aggravated the fire and resulted in dense smoke which suffocated the people trapped inside.

This is the third fire to be reported in as many days from the area.