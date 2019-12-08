Delhi fire tragedy: Police arrest owner of Anaj Mandi factory that caught fire

After a massive fire in a factory in Anaj Mandi area of north Delhi on Sunday morning left at least 43 labourers dead and many others injured, the police have now arrested the owner of the building.

A case has been registered against Rehan, the owner under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder punishable with a maximum imprisonment of 10 years) of the Indian Penal Code. Earlier in the day police had said that he was absconding.

Delhi Police DCP North Monika Bhardwaj told ANI that both the owner and his manager Furkan have been arrested.

"We are investigating the matter. From the information we have, more or less there is no possibility of more bodies being recovered," she added.

After the fire broke out Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and sought a report within seven days.