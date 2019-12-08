Delhi Fire Tragedy: Meet the fireman who saved 11 people from blazing building

One of the first firemen to enter the blazing building in Anaj Mandi area, Delhi Fire Service personnel Rajesh Shukla saved 11 people from the inferno on Sunday and was injured in the process.
Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain met Shukla at the hospital.
"Fireman Rajesh Shukla is a real hero. He was the first fireman to entered the fire spot and he saved around 11 lives. He did his job till the end despite of his bone injuries. Salute to this brave hero (sic)," Jain tweeted.
According to a Hindustan Times report, Shukla was initially under the impression that only a couple of people may have been trapped by the fire -- a perception that changed soon after he entered the building.
“...there were two people who were conscious but several others were unconscious lying on the floor and gasping,” Shukla recounted to the publication.
He asked those who were conscious to accompany him and carried the others out of the burning building. He also returned to the building after donning breathing apparatus to rescue more people. And as he told Hindustan Times, while the fire continued to spread, they found 30 more unconscious people in another room.
According to a PTI report, Shukla injured his legs in the rescue operation and is recuperating in LNJP Hospital.
The massive fire in the factory in Anaj Mandi area of north Delhi on Sunday morning left at least 43 labourers dead and many others injured.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today met with the injured who have been admitted to LNJP hospital. The Delhi government has announced compensation for the victim's families, as well as for those who have been seriously injured. The government has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and sought a report within seven days.
Kejriwal announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family members of the deceased. He also said that a compensation of Rs 1 lakh would be given to those injured in the blaze.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic fire in Delhi. He also approved Rs. 50,000 each for those seriously injured in the fire.
Following the incident, the Delhi Police registered a case against the factory owner, Rehan. According to the police he is currently absconding.
Atul Garg, Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) told ANI that the building did not have fire clearance from DFS and no fire safety equipment was found installed on the premises.
(With inputs from agencies)
