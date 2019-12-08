Delhi Fire Tragedy: Meet the fireman who saved 11 people from blazing building

According to a Hindustan Times report, Shukla was initially under the impression that only a couple of people may have been trapped by the fire -- a perception that changed soon after he entered the building.

“...there were two people who were conscious but several others were unconscious lying on the floor and gasping,” Shukla recounted to the publication.

He asked those who were conscious to accompany him and carried the others out of the burning building. He also returned to the building after donning breathing apparatus to rescue more people. And as he told Hindustan Times, while the fire continued to spread, they found 30 more unconscious people in another room.

According to a PTI report, Shukla injured his legs in the rescue operation and is recuperating in LNJP Hospital.