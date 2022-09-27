Delhi Excise Policy Scam: CBI makes first arrest, nabs businessman Vijay Nair; AAP says allegations 'false'

Representative Image |

In the latest development in the alleged in Delhi excise policy scam case, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday made its first arrest by nabbing businessman Vijay Nair. However, the Aam Aadmi Party came out in defense of Nair and targeted the BJP saying that it is a part of the saffron party's ongoing attempt to crush AAP and it's Gujarat campaign.

Who is Vijay Nair and what is his connection with AAP?

Nair, the former CEO of Only Much Louder, an entertainment and event management firm, and one of the prime suspects in the liquor scam, had gone to London. He returned to join the probe and was placed under arrest. Nair was reportedly a volunteer of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and allegedly helped party leaders by organising events and also managed their social media handles.

CBI's allegations:

The CBI has alleged that Nair was actively involved in the irregularities in framing and implementing the excise policy for the year 2021-22. On behalf of Nair, Sameer Mahendru, Director of Indospirits, allegedly paid around Rs 2-4 crore to Arjun Pandey, an associate of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

There are allegations that Arun Ramchandra Pillai, a resident of Kokapet in Hyderabad, used to collect undue pecuniary advantages from Mahendru for onward transmission of money to accused public servants through Nair.

AAP defends Nair:

Launching a sacthing attack on the BJP, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said that his party strongly condemns these unconstitutional and illgeal methods. All allegations against Vijay Nair and AAP leaders are false and completely baseless.