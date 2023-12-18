 Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED Issues Fresh Summons To Arvind Kejriwal, Calls For Questioning On December 21
Delhi CM was first called by the federal agency to appear on November 2, but he did not depose alleging that the notice was "vague, motivated and unsustainable in law"

ANIUpdated: Monday, December 18, 2023, 07:41 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday issued fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on December 21 in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Summons appear to be politically motivated: Kejriwal

"The said summons is not clear as to the capacity in which I am being summoned i.e. as a witness or a suspect in the above-mentioned case. Please recall the said summons, which is to say the least is vague and motivated and I am advised, unsustainable in law," Kejriwal stated in his letter to Jogendar, Assistant Director, ED.

He further alleged that the said summons appear to be politically motivated and issued for extraneous considerations.

Arvind Kejriwal was earlier summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April this year, in connection with the case.

However, Kejriwal was not named as an accused in the first information report (FIR) filed by the CBI on August 17, last year.

In February 2023, Arvind Kejriwal's Deputy Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi's new excise policy. the policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the opposition.

