Delhi Excise Policy Case: CM Arvind Kejriwal Challenges High Court's Interim Stay On Bail In Supreme Court

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday moved the Supreme Court, challenging the interim stay granted on his bail order by the High Court in an excise policy case.

The bail given by a trial court had been paused till an ED petition is heard in the case. The ED had challenged the bail granted to Kejriwal hours before he was to leave Tihar jail.

Justice Manoj Misra and Justice SVN Bhatti to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging Delhi HC order staying bail in Delhi liquor policy money laundering case.



Delhi High Court Agrees To Hear Agency's Petition

On Friday, the high court said till it hears the agency's petition, the trial court order for bail will not take effect. Kejriwal's lawyers have sought a hearing on Monday.

"The High Court has lost sight of the most objective criteria that is required to judge an application for cancellation of bail and, therefore, the impugned order staying the operation of the order granting bail cannot sustain even for a day," Kejriwal’s plea states.

The plea states that the Aam Aadmi Party chief cannot be denied the due process of law, nor a "false case" can be foisted on him "merely because the petitioner is a political figure and opposed to the present dispensation of power in Centre".

ED Calls Trial Court's Order Granting Bail To Delhi CM As "Perverse"

The ED had argued in the High Court that the trial court's order granting bail to Kejriwal was "perverse" and had serious procedural irregularities. The court's order was flawed, it said, since it was based on wrong information.

"On the basis of wrong facts and wrong dates, you have come to a conclusion that is mala fide," Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, had said.