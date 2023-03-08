Delhi excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha takes a dig at Centre after being summoned by ED |

BRS leader K Kavitha has shared a statement after being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate today in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Kavitha mentioned in the statement that she has been summoned to appear in New Delhi on March 9. She also stated that she'll be cooperating fully with the ED investigation.

She also took a swipe at the central government saying that all these things are their tactics of intimidation on BRS and CM KCR Garu. Kavitha said that the BRS will not bow down in front of the power mongers sitting in Delhi and will fight for the rights of the people.

Read full statement below:

K Kavitha was summoned by ED today

A day after Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai's arrest, BRS MLC K kavitha was been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to Delhi Liquor Policy Scam on Wednesday morning.

The sleuths of CBI and Enforcement Directorate who are probing the excise scam had earlier said that K Kavitha is part of the south liquor cartel.

Reportedly, businessman Vijay Nair, who has already been arrested, had received kickbacks amounting to Rs 100 crore on behalf of Aam Aadmi party leaders from a group called 'South Group' which is allegedly controlled by the TRS (now BRS) leader Kavitha, Aurobindo Pharma director Sarath Reddy and Andhra Pradesh's YSR Congress Party leader Srinivasulu Reddy.

K Kavitha's involvement in the case

Kavitha's name cropped up in the case because she allegedly had indirect stake in Indo spirits, a Delhi-based liquor wholesaler and whose owner is also an accused in the case, stated a report in The Quint.

Purrportedly, Kavitha and other members of the 'South Group' allegedly had 65% stake in Indo Spirits. The wholesaler had later received the business of Pernord Picard, biggest liquor manufacturer in the country which was allegedly facilitated by Nair.

The ED charge sheet in the case also stated that South Group had control over nine retailer zones in Delhi thereby having control over Delhi's 30% liquor market.