Delhi Elections 2020: Voter turnout falls by nearly 10% as compared to 2015

The Delhi polls that began at 8 am and concluded at 6 pm saw a low turnout as compared to the Delhi Elections in 2015.

The Delhi Elections 2020 registered an overall voter turnout of 57.46% (at 8 pm) on Saturday, as per the Election Commission's Voter Turnout App.

Out of Delhi's 11 districts, only the North East, East, West and Shahdara districts have crossed the 50 per cent turnout mark.

The North East had the highest turnout at 60.04 per cent till 5 p.m. while West Delhi came second with 53.11 per cent turnout. Shahdara's turnout was 50.73 per cent. East Delhi had 52.17 per cent turnout, the EC App said.

Among the lowest were the New Delhi and South districts with 44.09 per cent and 46.85 per cent turnout, respectively.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, the total number of male electors were 49,99,301 at 67.63% while female electors were 39,36,688 at 66.49% and third gender were 170 at 20%. The total percentage of the voter turnout was 67.12% with 8936159 electors.

The three minority-dominated seats of Mustafabad, Matia Mahal and Seelampur recorded the highest voter turnout in the Assembly elections here on Saturday, polls officials said.

According to the data shared by the officials, Mustafabad in northeast Delhi recorded 66.29 per cent voter turnout till 5 pm.

Matia Mahal in old Delhi, the area that saw anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests, recorded a voter turnout of 65.62 per cent.

Seelampur, another minority seat in northeast Delhi, recorded 64.92 per cent voting. The seat had also seen anti-CAA protests in December.