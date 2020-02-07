Delhi Elections 2020: EC issues show cause notice to Arvind Kejriwal a day before polls

The Election Commission on Friday issued a show cause notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for posting a "Hindu-Muslim" video on his Twitter handle to target the opposition, saying prima facie it has the potential of disturbing communal harmony.
Kejriwal has been asked to respond to the notice before 5.00 pm on Saturday, the day of polling in Delhi.
The video purportedly shows that other parties and media are allegedly talking of "Hindu-Muslim", "CAA" and "mandir-masjid", but Kejriwal was talking of development, schools and women safety.
Earlier on Friday the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offered prayers at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place.
"I took blessings from Lord Hanuman for the prosperity of Delhi and the country," the Chief Minister told reporters.
On February 5, the Chief Minister, replying to a question on his reciting the Hanuman Chalisa, had told ANI: "It was a coincidence. There was an interview going on. He (the interviewer) said the BJP members were saying that I am anti-Hindu. I replied that I help senior citizens to seek blessings at Vaishno Devi, Mathura, Vrindavan, Shirdi, Tirupati. Then, how am I anti-Hindu? I am a staunch believer of Lord Hanuman."
The voting for Delhi Assembly elections will take place on Saturday. The counting of votes will be done on February 11.
