2-Day National Conference By Cbi And I4C Charts Roadmap To Dismantle Cyber Fraud Networks

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), jointly organized a two-day National Conference on “Tackling Cyber-Enabled Frauds & Dismantling the Ecosystem” on 10-11 February, 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Diverse Delegates Participate

The conference brought together approximately 375 delegates from law enforcement agencies, central and state governments, banking and financial institutions, telecom service providers, technology platforms, regulators, cybersecurity experts, and international partners. Senior officials, including Directors General of Police (DGPs), Additional Directors General, Inspectors General, and representatives from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Department of Financial Services (DFS), Department of Telecommunications (DoT), public and private sector banks, fintech companies, social media intermediaries, and cloud service providers, actively participated in the deliberations.

Strengthening National Cyber Response

The first day of the conference focused on understanding the rapidly evolving cyber-enabled fraud ecosystem in India. Discussions highlighted the increasing scale and sophistication of organized criminal networks exploiting digital platforms to target citizens. Participants emphasized the need for a coordinated national response involving law enforcement agencies, financial institutions, and technology intermediaries.

Tracking Fraud Finance Networks

A key session examined the financial backbone of cyber fraud—mule accounts and laundering of illicit proceeds. Experts deliberated on the layering of fraud proceeds through complex financial networks and underscored the critical role of Artificial Intelligence (AI), advanced data analytics, and real-time transaction monitoring in identifying suspicious patterns, tracing fund flows, and enabling timely freezing of fraudulent transactions.

Telecom Misuse in Cyber Frauds

Another session addressed the misuse of telecom infrastructure, including SIM and eSIM vulnerabilities, in cyber frauds. The deliberations highlighted regulatory challenges and stressed the responsibility of Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) in strengthening customer verification processes, preventing misuse, and extending proactive support to investigative agencies.

Combatting Cyber Slavery Globally

The second day of the Conference focused on the emerging threat of cyber slavery, including the recruitment of victims, coercive operations within overseas scam compounds, and ongoing rescue efforts. Law enforcement agencies shared operational experiences, while experts called for stronger preventive mechanisms, enhanced international collaboration, and structured rehabilitation frameworks for rescued victims.

Regulating Social Media Misuse

Discussions also examined the misuse of social media platforms, messaging services, and other digital intermediaries in facilitating fraud. Participants stressed the importance of faster data sharing, timely preservation of digital evidence, and robust cooperation between technology companies and law enforcement agencies. The role of INTERPOL, Mutual Legal Assistance Treaties (MLATs), and the evolving UN Cybercrime Convention in strengthening global coordination was also highlighted.

AI-Driven Investigations Showcased

The concluding session showcased successful cybercrime investigations and best practices adopted by various States. Demonstrations highlighted how AI-driven tools are enhancing investigative capabilities, enabling real-time monitoring, and improving inter-agency coordination.

Resolve to Dismantle Fraud Ecosystem

The conference concluded with a shared resolve to dismantle the ecosystem enabling cyber-enabled fraud through sustained collaboration, technological innovation, regulatory strengthening, and coordinated national and international action.

