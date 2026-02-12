 Landmark SC Verdict: Assam Govt Wins Historic Victory, Gains Full Right To Evict Forest Land Encroachments
The Supreme Court upheld Assam government’s authority to evict forest land encroachers, ensuring due process. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma called it a “landmark judgment,” saying eviction drives will continue legally while protecting eligible tribal settlers.

Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 03:49 AM IST
article-image
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | ANI

Guwahati, February 11: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday termed the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on eviction from forest land as a “landmark judgment” and a “historic victory” for the State government and its forest department.

The apex court, while hearing a batch of civil appeals and writ petitions related to eviction drives in several reserved forests of Assam, ordered that the status quo be maintained in respect of land under occupation by tribal communities and traditional forest dwellers until speaking orders are passed and a 15-day notice period expires.

The Bench observed that while the State has a constitutional obligation to protect and restore reserved forests, such enforcement cannot be carried out by force in disregard of fairness, due process and the rule of law, especially where long-standing human habitation is claimed.

The cases pertained to eviction drives in forest areas, including Doyang, South Nambar, Jamuna Madunga, Barpani, Lutumai and Golaghat.

Reacting to the verdict, Sarma said the judgment has firmly established the State’s authority to act against encroachments on forest land.

“This is a landmark judgment in the history of our forest department. The State government has won a historic case, which gives it the full right to evict from forest land. The apex court has even clarified that if a forest area falls under a panchayat, that cannot be used as an excuse to avoid eviction,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the ruling would streamline the eviction process, which had earlier faced frequent legal hurdles. “Earlier, we often received stay orders. After this judgment, the entire eviction process will be streamlined,” he stated.

He added that some parties had approached the Supreme Court questioning the State’s authority to conduct eviction drives in forest areas. “The apex court has now made it clear that the Assam government has the right to carry out evictions, while ensuring proper hearings through a designated committee,” Sarma said.

Announcing immediate steps for compliance, the Chief Minister said the government will constitute a committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner, with the Divisional Forest Officer as Member Secretary. The panel will also include the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), the concerned Range Officer and the Circle Officer. The committee will determine whether a disputed plot is forest or revenue land. Once confirmed as forest land, eviction can be carried out after issuing a 15-day notice.

article-image

Sarma said the government has so far cleared encroachments from around 1.25 lakh bighas of forest land. However, nearly 25 to 27 lakh bighas remain under encroachment, which he claimed accounts for roughly 20 per cent of Assam’s forest area.

He asserted that eviction drives will continue in accordance with the law, alongside the implementation of the Forest Rights Act to grant rights to eligible indigenous communities. In certain cases, tribal settlers residing in forest areas prior to 2005 would be considered for protection under existing provisions, he added.

The Chief Minister said the Supreme Court’s emphasis on environmental protection, coupled with due process, would help the State intensify its anti-encroachment drive without procedural uncertainty.

