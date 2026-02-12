Lancet Study Links Obesity To 70% Higher Severe Infection Risk; India Faces Dual Disease Burden

A major study published in The Lancet in February 2026 has identified obesity as a serious and emerging public health concern, significantly increasing the risk of hospitalisation and death from infectious diseases. | File Pic

Mumbai: A major study published in The Lancet in February 2026 has identified obesity as a serious and emerging public health concern, significantly increasing the risk of hospitalisation and death from infectious diseases. The global research found that adults with obesity (Body Mass Index ≥30) face nearly a 70 percent higher risk of severe infection outcomes compared to individuals with a healthy weight.

One in 26 infectious disease deaths in India linked to obesity in 2023

When these findings were modelled using country-level data, the implications for India were notable. Based on Global Burden of Disease (GBD) estimates, approximately one in every 26 infectious disease deaths in India in 2023 was linked to obesity — accounting for about 3.8 percent of infection-related deaths nationwide. Although this proportion is lower than in high-income countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom, the impact is significant given India’s large population and ongoing infectious disease burden.

Obesity rates in India have steadily climbed over the past two decades due to urbanisation, sedentary lifestyles, higher consumption of ultra-processed foods, and reduced physical activity.

Excess fat triggers chronic inflammation, weakens immune response: Dr Gheewala

Dr Husain Gheewala, Colorectal Surgeon at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, explained that excess fat tissue triggers chronic low-grade inflammation, which weakens immune responses and reduces the body’s ability to fight infections. “Excess fat also affects respiratory function, making individuals more vulnerable to complications from infections such as influenza and COVID-19,” he said. He emphasised the need for national policies to include BMI screening and integrated infection prevention strategies that recognise obesity as a key risk factor.

India faces a unique “dual burden” of disease. Communicable illnesses such as tuberculosis, respiratory infections, diarrhoeal diseases, and vector-borne infections remain major concerns, while non-communicable diseases (NCDs) including diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disorders are rising rapidly, driven in part by increasing obesity rates. The study underscores how obesity links these two challenges by worsening outcomes from infectious diseases in addition to increasing chronic disease risk.

925 infectious diseases analysed; obesity worsens flu, COVID, pneumonia, UTIs

The study analysed 925 infectious diseases — spanning bacterial, viral, parasitic, and fungal infections. Obesity was associated with poorer outcomes in several common illnesses, including influenza, COVID-19, pneumonia, gastroenteritis, urinary tract infections, and lower respiratory tract infections. However, it did not significantly increase the risk of severe HIV or tuberculosis.

Dr Ramen Goel, Consultant Diabetes and Bariatric Surgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said the findings reinforce long-standing clinical observations that obesity is a complex metabolic disease affecting immunity and overall resilience. “In a country like India, where infectious diseases and metabolic disorders such as diabetes are both highly prevalent, this association becomes especially concerning. Obesity impacts multiple organ systems, including the body’s ability to respond effectively to infections,” he noted.

Public health experts warn that as obesity rates continue to rise, India could see a growing share of severe infection cases linked to high body weight, placing additional strain on healthcare systems already managing infectious outbreaks alongside chronic diseases.

“The key message is awareness and timely preventive action,” Dr Goel added. “A comprehensive approach to addressing obesity is essential for improving overall public health outcomes.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/