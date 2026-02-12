Burglary At Kalyan Naka Mobile Store Cracked: Two Arrested, 108 Phones Worth ₹23.45 Lakh Recovered

In a major breakthrough, Shantinagar Police have arrested two youths in connection with a high-value burglary at a mobile phone and accessories store in the Gopalnagar area near Kalyan Naka. |

Bhiwandi: In a major breakthrough, Shantinagar Police have arrested two youths in connection with a high-value burglary at a mobile phone and accessories store in the Gopalnagar area near Kalyan Naka. The theft, reported a few days ago, involved stolen goods collectively valued at ₹23,45,992.

Unidentified persons broke into shop at night, decamped with phones and electronics

According to police, unidentified persons had broken into the shop during the night and decamped with a large quantity of mobile phones and electronic items. A case was promptly registered, and a parallel investigation was launched using CCTV footage analysis and local intelligence inputs.

Based on technical evidence and information received from confidential informers, police apprehended two accused Shahid Mohammad alias Dabangg Zafaruddin Ansari (20) and Uzer Ahmed Islahur Rehman Khan (23)

108 mobiles, laptop, watch, accessories worth ₹23.45 lakh seized

During interrogation and subsequent recovery operations, police seized 108 mobile phones of various brands, one HP laptop, a wristwatch, and several mobile accessories including chargers and cables. The total value of the recovered property stands at ₹23,45,992.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashikant Borate stated that during preliminary questioning the accused confessed to committing the burglary for financial gain. “The accused admitted that the theft was carried out for monetary benefit. Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether more individuals were involved in the crime he said.

Police probe possible grey market distribution network for stolen devices

Police officials confirmed that efforts are ongoing to trace the possible distribution network and determine whether the stolen devices were intended for resale in grey markets.

The swift recovery of the entire stolen property has been welcomed by local traders, who had expressed concern over rising theft incidents in commercial pockets of the city. Authorities have assured that intensified patrolling and surveillance will continue in sensitive areas to deter such crimes.

