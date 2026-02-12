BMC Inspection Flags Central Railway Godown For Air Pollution Violations In Mulund East |

Mumbai: The BMC’s Environment and Climate Change (E&CC) department’s inspection report has found that the cement godown of Central Railway in Mulund East is blatantly violating air pollution control guidelines. The NGSM Goods Yard, located near Nahur railway station on MG Link Road, has continuous movement of cement trucks, with dust flying in the air, hundreds of cement bags stacked, absent CCTV, no arrangement for water fogging or sprinkling, and no air pollution monitoring sensor installed, among other violations, the flying squad of BMC found on site inspections.

“The next step is serving notice. We have already communicated the inspection report to the concerned site official. The government agencies must follow norms, so that we can insist on private parties to follow it,” a senior BMC officer said.

The inspection was held on February 11, following a complaint letter by BJP corporator Prabhakar Shinde from ward 106. The letter submitted by Shinde on January 30 states that the Senroof Society in his ward is facing an extreme air pollution problem because of the cement container yard located near it. He urged the BMC to take immediate action.

Read Also Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Court Extends Police Custody Of All 5 Accused Till February 17

Also Watch:

Meanwhile, the BMC has already issued stop-work notices to more than 1200 construction sites across Mumbai that are not complying with air pollution mitigation norms. However, ground enforcement remains a challenge. The Bombay High Court recently appointed a committee to monitor the actions and measures taken by the BMC to control rising air pollution in the metropolis. The committee of retired judges held a meeting with the BMC’s E&CC department last week.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/