Mumbai News: 19-Year-Old Arrested For Stealing Honda Activa; Stolen Vehicle Worth ₹80,000 Recovered

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have arrested a 19-year-old accused for allegedly stealing a Honda Activa scooter and recovered the stolen vehicle valued at ₹80,000. Arrested accused identified as Mohammad Umer Salim Shaikh (19) Resident of Khan Chawl, Gate No. 3, Malwani, Malad West.

According to police, the theft occurred between 10:00 pm on January 25, 2026, and 5:00 am on January 26, 2026, when complainant Saurabh Shivmurti Verma had parked his Honda Activa (MH47 CF 5277) outside his residence. An unidentified person allegedly stole the scooter, following which a case was registered at Kasturba Marg Police Station.

During the investigation, the Crime Detection Team examined footage from 40 to 50 CCTV cameras along the suspected escape route. The footage revealed that the accused had approached the area on foot from Malwani. Based on local intelligence inputs, police identified the suspect, traced him, and detained him along with the stolen vehicle. He was subsequently arrested.

The police recovered the stolen Honda Activa worth ₹80,000 from the accused.

Further interrogation revealed that the accused was also involved in a mobile phone theft case, registered at Kasturba Marg Police Station under Crime No. 646/2025, Section 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Cases detected

Kasturba Marg Police Station – Section 303(2) BNS

Kasturba Marg Police Station – Section 305(a) BNS

The Crime Detection Team included PSI Aniket Shinde, PSI Dheeraj Vaykos, constables Karunesh Mhatre, Tanveer Mujawar, Mahadev Puri, Pravin Farde, Rahul Wadar, Rahul Sangale, and Vikesh Shingte. Police are continuing further investigation in the matter.

