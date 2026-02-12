20-Year-Old Survives Massive Pulmonary Embolism After Rapid Cardiac Intervention At Mira Road Hospital

In a remarkable case highlighting the importance of rapid diagnosis and advanced cardiac care, a 20-year-old male patient made a complete recovery after suffering a massive, life-threatening pulmonary embolism while undergoing treatment for necrotising pancreatitis. | AI

Mira-Bhayandar: In a remarkable case highlighting the importance of rapid diagnosis and advanced cardiac care, a 20-year-old male patient made a complete recovery after suffering a massive, life-threatening pulmonary embolism while undergoing treatment for necrotising pancreatitis.

Painful arm swelling followed by gasping breath; oxygen saturation dropped to 56%

The young man, admitted with severe pancreatitis that had caused pancreatic tissue damage, developed painful swelling in his left arm during his hospital stay. Soon after, he experienced sudden and progressively worsening breathlessness. Within two days, his condition deteriorated dramatically, leaving him gasping for air even at rest.

Doctors noted critically low oxygen saturation levels of just 56 per cent, indicating severe respiratory failure. Further tests confirmed Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) in his left arm. A CT Pulmonary Angiography scan revealed a massive pulmonary embolism, with extensive clots causing near-complete blockage of both major pulmonary arteries.

Pulmonary embolism is a medical emergency that can quickly result in cardio-pulmonary collapse and death if not treated immediately.

Patient rushed from Dahisar to Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road at 2 am in critical state

Recognising the seriousness of the situation, the patient was urgently transferred from a hospital in Dahisar to Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, following swift coordination with Dr. Ashish Mishra, Interventional Cardiologist.

The patient arrived around 2 am in critical condition, requiring non-invasive ventilator support and vasopressor medications to maintain blood pressure. Within two hours of admission, Dr. Mishra and his team performed an emergency catheter-based intervention.

Mechanical thrombectomy removes clots; clot-dissolving drugs delivered directly

Using a minimally invasive technique, a catheter was inserted through a blood vessel and guided to the blocked lung arteries. Large portions of the clot were mechanically removed through mechanical thrombectomy, while clot-dissolving medication was delivered directly to the affected area through catheter-directed thrombolysis. This targeted approach helps restore blood flow rapidly while reducing bleeding risks associated with full-dose systemic thrombolysis.

The complex procedure lasted nearly 150 minutes, conducted while the patient remained critically unstable.

The results were swift and dramatic. Within hours, the patient’s breathing improved significantly, oxygen requirements decreased, and blood pressure stabilised. Life-supporting medications were gradually withdrawn, and he continued to recover steadily.

He was discharged on Day 7, breathing comfortably without the need for supplemental oxygen.

Dr. Mishra warns pancreatitis can trigger clots even in young, healthy individuals

Commenting on the case, Dr. Mishra noted that severe conditions such as pancreatitis can significantly increase the risk of dangerous blood clots, even in young and otherwise healthy individuals.

“Symptoms like unexplained limb swelling, sudden breathlessness, and falling oxygen levels should never be ignored. Early recognition and timely referral are critical. This case demonstrates how modern catheter-based therapies, when delivered promptly by experienced teams, can dramatically improve survival even in the most critical emergencies,” he said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/