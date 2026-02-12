Assam Election 2026: 2.43 Lakh Names Deleted From Final Electoral Roll, Over 4.78 Lakh Dead Voters Removed

A total of 2,43,485 names have been removed from Assam’s electoral rolls following the Special Revision (SR) exercise conducted ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Goel said on Wednesday. | File Pic

Guwahati, February 11: A total of 2,43,485 names have been removed from Assam’s electoral rolls following the Special Revision (SR) exercise conducted ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Goel said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Goel said the final electoral roll, published on Tuesday, now comprises 2,49,58,139 voters across all 126 Legislative Assembly constituencies in the state.

The total number of electors has declined from 2,52,01,624 in the draft roll published on December 27, 2025, marking a net reduction of 2,43,485 voters, or 0.97 per cent.

Of the total voters in the final list, 1,24,82,213 are male, 1,24,75,583 are female, and 343 are registered under the third gender category.

Goel said the deletions were carried out strictly in accordance with Election Commission guidelines during the scrutiny and verification process. The revision exercise included an extensive house-to-house verification drive conducted between November 22 and December 20, 2025.

During the special revision, 4,78,992 deceased voters were identified and removed from the rolls. Another 5,23,680 voters were found to have shifted residence, while 53,619 duplicate entries were detected and deleted.

At the same time, officials identified 6,27,696 eligible citizens above 18 years of age who are not yet registered in the electoral roll. Additionally, 1,46,342 individuals above 17 years of age were identified as potential future voters.

Goel clarified that no names of “D-voters” (doubtful voters) were deleted during the exercise as state has around ninety thousand D Voter's since Court declared in many years ago. “The entire Special Revision process was conducted in a free and fair manner, despite various allegations regarding inclusion and deletion of names,” he said.

He added that individuals whose names were removed after they shifted or were evicted from their original places of residence can apply for inclusion in the electoral roll at their new addresses.

The integrated draft roll was published on December 27, 2025, and the window for filing claims and objections remained open till January 22, 2026. Voters dissatisfied with any decision of the Electoral Registration Officer can appeal before the District Magistrate within 15 days.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the same day claimed that lakhs of “suspicious voters” had been removed based on complaints submitted by BJP workers during the revision process, despite alleged threats and intimidation.

The final electoral roll for SR 2026 will form the basis for the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state.