'Disgusted with dishonesty of ads': Washington Post columnist slams Kejriwal's 'false healthcare claims'

Opened in July 2015, Mohalla Clinics are part of the state government's affordable health initiative, these clinics provide services such as basic medical care for common illnesses like fever, diarrhoea, skin problems, respiratory problems, first aid for injuries and burns, dressing and management of minor wounds and referral services. The party’s goal was to setup 1,000 such clinics but could manage only 300, according to a October 2019 report.

Also, according to the DNA article dated Feb 2017, the Vigilance Department had received complaints of the doctors working in the clinics. In a letter the Vigilance Department had said that the doctors were making false entries.

The Vigilance Department had said, “Doctors in the mohalla clinics are making false entries of patients, hence making up to Rs 4 lakh per month, income touching more than that of the Prime Minister and the President. Everyone in the health department knows this, but are doing nothing."

According to the article, every doctor gets Rs 30 per patient per day in these clinics which are operational from 9 am to 1 pm.