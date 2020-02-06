Delhi elections 2020: No one in BJP is worthy of becoming CM, says Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: No one in the BJP is worthy of becoming chief minister of Delhi, AAP supremo and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday, the last day of campaigning before the February 8 assembly elections.

People want to know who will be the Bharatiya Janata Party's chief ministerial candidate, Kejriwal told PTI in an interview, and asked what if the party chooses Sambit Patra or Anurag Thakur for the post.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party had tried to polarise the assembly polls, and asserted that results will show if it succeeded or not. "AAP voters are those who want good education, medical treatment, modern roads, 24-hour electricity," Kejriwal said.