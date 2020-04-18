Delhi doctor commits suicide; blames AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal for harassment, extortion

A Delhi-based doctor committed suicide on Saturday, allegedly after facing harassment from MLA Prakash Jarwal. The Delhi Police on Saturday said that 52 year old Rajendra Singh who lived in the Neb Sarai area of the national capital was found hanging in his room by his tenant.

According to an NDTV report that quoted the police, he had left a two-page suicide note wherein he blamed the Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Deoli. He had alleged that Jarwal and his associate had tried to extort money. When he refused to pay, they had targeted his business interests.

Reportedly, a case of extortion, abetment of suicide and threat has been filed against the duo.