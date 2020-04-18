Delhi doctor commits suicide; blames AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal for harassment, extortion

A Delhi-based doctor committed suicide on Saturday, allegedly after facing harassment from MLA Prakash Jarwal. The Delhi Police on Saturday said that 52 year old Rajendra Singh who lived in the Neb Sarai area of the national capital was found hanging in his room by his tenant.
According to an NDTV report that quoted the police, he had left a two-page suicide note wherein he blamed the Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Deoli. He had alleged that Jarwal and his associate had tried to extort money. When he refused to pay, they had targeted his business interests.
Reportedly, a case of extortion, abetment of suicide and threat has been filed against the duo.
According to the NDTV report, Singh had owned a water-tanker service. Reportedly, the police also recovered a personal diary that outlines the harassment faced by the deceased doctor.
The Deoli MLA, according to Rajendra Singh's records, had sought money from the tankers Singh had rented to the Delhi Jal Board. When he refused to pay, allegedly the politician had them removed from service to the Board. As per the victim's words, he had also been getting death threats.
Reacting to the news BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya called Jarwal 'one more bright star in AAP’s rank' alongside Tahir Hussain.
"We hope Arvind Kejriwal will not ask the family to ‘compromise’, like he did when Soni committed suicide after being raped," he added.
This is not the first time Jarwal has had a run in with the police. In 2018, he was arrested in connection with an alleged assault on the then Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.
Prior to that, in 2017, the Delhi Police had filed a case against him after a woman complained that he had allegedly misbehaved and abused her.
