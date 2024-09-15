 Delhi Customs Seizes 1660 Grams Of Cocaine Worth ₹24.90 Crore From Liberian National At IGI Airport; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Customs Seizes 1660 Grams Of Cocaine Worth ₹24.90 Crore From Liberian National At IGI Airport; Visuals Surface

Delhi Customs Seizes 1660 Grams Of Cocaine Worth ₹24.90 Crore From Liberian National At IGI Airport; Visuals Surface

In a post on X, Delhi Customs said, "On the basis of profiling, Customs@IGI Airport have seized 1660 grams of Cocaine valued at Rs 24.90 cr from one male Pax of the Federal Republic of Liberia Nationality who arrived from Dubai to Delhi. The Pax has been arrested under NDPS Act, 1985."

ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 03:24 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Delhi Customs on Sunday seized 1660 grams of Cocaine valued at over Rs 24 crore from one male passenger at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The male passenger is a national of the Federal Republic of Liberia, who arrived from Dubai to Delhi. He has been arrested under the NDPS Act 1985.

In a post on X, Delhi Customs said, "On the basis of profiling, Customs@IGI Airport have seized 1660 grams of Cocaine valued at Rs 24.90 cr from one male Pax of the Federal Republic of Liberia Nationality who arrived from Dubai to Delhi. The Pax has been arrested under NDPS Act, 1985."

Read Also
Delhi: Customers Thrash Employees At Croma Store Over iPhone 15 Pro In Kamla Nagar; Video Surfaces
article-image

Further investigation is underway.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Customs Seizes 1660 Grams Of Cocaine Worth ₹24.90 Crore From Liberian National At IGI Airport; Visuals Surface
Delhi Customs Seizes 1660 Grams Of Cocaine Worth ₹24.90 Crore From Liberian National At IGI Airport; Visuals Surface
Pakistan: Karachi Airport Reports New Suspected Mpox Case; Passenger Isolated In Sindh
Pakistan: Karachi Airport Reports New Suspected Mpox Case; Passenger Isolated In Sindh
Saiee Manjrekar On Criticism For Romancing With Salman Khan In Dabangg 3 Despite 36-Year Age Gap: 'I Am Thick-Skinned Person'
Saiee Manjrekar On Criticism For Romancing With Salman Khan In Dabangg 3 Despite 36-Year Age Gap: 'I Am Thick-Skinned Person'
Photos: When Malaika Arora Celebrated Onam With Late Stepfather Anil Mehta & Mother Joyce Polycarp
Photos: When Malaika Arora Celebrated Onam With Late Stepfather Anil Mehta & Mother Joyce Polycarp

About Another Seizure

In May of this year, Delhi Customs intercepted a significant haul of contraband, seizing more than 2000 grams of osmium powder and two luxury watches valued at Rs 72.3 lakh from two Indian nationals, who arrived from Hong Kong

In a post on X, Delhi Customs said, "On the basis of profiling, Customs@IGI Airport have seized 2953 grams of Osmium Powder and 2 luxury watches valued at Rs 72.3lakhs from two Indian Nationals who arrived from HongKong."

Read Also
Delhi Viral Video: Roadside Eatery Serves Chole Bhature With Dead Lizard, Leaves Customer In Fury
article-image

The search operation done at the Indira Gandhi International Airport was part of routine profiling measures employed by the customs authorities. The suspects, whose identities have not been disclosed, were promptly apprehended under the Customs Act, of 1962.

On May 3, Delhi Customs' Patparganj Commissionerate seized 30,090 e-cigarettes worth Rs 2.40 crore, said the agency on May 3.

The E-Cigarettes were concealed in the garb of hair accessories. Import of e-cigarettes is prohibited under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (PMIETSDSA) Act, 2019.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Customs Seizes 1660 Grams Of Cocaine Worth ₹24.90 Crore From Liberian National At IGI...

Delhi Customs Seizes 1660 Grams Of Cocaine Worth ₹24.90 Crore From Liberian National At IGI...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 15, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 15, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

'Those Who Once Raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogans Now Align With BJP,' Says Former CM Of Jammu &...

'Those Who Once Raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogans Now Align With BJP,' Says Former CM Of Jammu &...

Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi 2024: Know All About Date, Time & Significance Of The Festival

Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi 2024: Know All About Date, Time & Significance Of The Festival

'Even the British Wouldn’t Have Thought A Crueller Ruler Would Come After Them,' Says Delhi CM...

'Even the British Wouldn’t Have Thought A Crueller Ruler Would Come After Them,' Says Delhi CM...