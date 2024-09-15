Delhi Customs Seizes 1660 Grams Of Cocaine Worth ₹24.90 Crore From Liberian National At IGI Airport; Visuals Surface

New Delhi: Delhi Customs on Sunday seized 1660 grams of Cocaine valued at over Rs 24 crore from one male passenger at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The male passenger is a national of the Federal Republic of Liberia, who arrived from Dubai to Delhi. He has been arrested under the NDPS Act 1985.

In a post on X, Delhi Customs said, "On the basis of profiling, Customs@IGI Airport have seized 1660 grams of Cocaine valued at Rs 24.90 cr from one male Pax of the Federal Republic of Liberia Nationality who arrived from Dubai to Delhi. The Pax has been arrested under NDPS Act, 1985."

Further investigation is underway.

About Another Seizure

In May of this year, Delhi Customs intercepted a significant haul of contraband, seizing more than 2000 grams of osmium powder and two luxury watches valued at Rs 72.3 lakh from two Indian nationals, who arrived from Hong Kong

In a post on X, Delhi Customs said, "On the basis of profiling, Customs@IGI Airport have seized 2953 grams of Osmium Powder and 2 luxury watches valued at Rs 72.3lakhs from two Indian Nationals who arrived from HongKong."

The search operation done at the Indira Gandhi International Airport was part of routine profiling measures employed by the customs authorities. The suspects, whose identities have not been disclosed, were promptly apprehended under the Customs Act, of 1962.

On May 3, Delhi Customs' Patparganj Commissionerate seized 30,090 e-cigarettes worth Rs 2.40 crore, said the agency on May 3.

The E-Cigarettes were concealed in the garb of hair accessories. Import of e-cigarettes is prohibited under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (PMIETSDSA) Act, 2019.