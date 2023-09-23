Delhi: Customers Thrash Employees At Croma Store Over iPhone 15 Pro In Kamla Nagar; Video Surfaces

Customers Thrash Employees At Croma Store | Twitter

Delhi: A video has emerged on social media in which it can be seen that a fight has broken out between the customers and the employees of Croma Store in Delhi's Kamla Nagar. The fight has been caught on camera and the video of the fight is doing rounds on social media. The video is said to be from a Croma store in Kamla Nagar in Delhi.

Apple launched the iPhone 15 Series in India

Apple had launched the iPhone 15 Series in India and the phone was made available at stores in the country on Friday (September 22). Excitement was high among the iPhone users to upgrade their iPhone to 15 series. The customers lined up outside the stores where the phones were available to buy the phone. Videos also emerged on social media where huge crowds were seen outside the stores to buy the iPhone 15 series.

Employees at the store refused to sell the iPhone 15 Pro to the customer

The video which is said to be from a Croma Store that sells the iPhone 15 series mobile phones. It can be seen in the video that two customers and few employees are exchanging punches and also abusing each other in the store. It is alleged that the fight erupted as the employees at the store refused to sell the iPhone 15 Pro to the customer to which the customer got furious and started to fight with the employee.

Disturbing video, viewer's discretion advised

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The two customers beat the employees with punches

The two customers beat the employees with punches and also dragged and tore the t-shirt of the employee. One of the customers is a Sikh man whose turban fell while fighting with the employee. The other employees at the store tried to separate the customers with the employees who were fighting with each other. However, it is not confirmed that the fight erupted due to the rejection of the employee for selling the iPhone 15 Pro to the customers.

No Police Complaints yet

There are no reports of any Police complaint in connection with the matter. The video is going viral on social media and the netizens are reacting over the video and also taking a jibe at the iPhone users.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)