 Delhi Customs Intercepts Woman Passenger With 26 iPhones 16 Pro Max At IGI Airport
The arrest was made on the basis of specific intelligence input received by the Customs Department, according to officials. "Based on intelligence, Delhi Airport Customs intercepted a lady passenger travelling from Hongkong to Delhi carrying 26 iPhone 16 Pro Max concealed inside her vanity bag (wrapped in tissue paper)," said customs.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 12:31 PM IST
article-image
Image Of Seized iPhones | Delhi Customs | X

New Delhi: A woman passenger travelling from Honkong to Delhi flight was intercepted on Tuesday by Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport with 26 iPhone 16 pro max, the department reported.

The customs department at Delhi's IGI Airport arrested the woman passenger for smuggling the devices concealed in a vanity bag, said officials.

The arrest was made on the basis of specific intelligence input received by the Customs Department, according to officials.

"Based on intelligence, Delhi Airport Customs intercepted a lady passenger travelling from Hongkong to Delhi carrying 26 iPhone 16 Pro Max concealed inside her vanity bag (wrapped in tissue paper)," said customs.

Further investigation is underway.

article-image

About Similar Incidents

Earlier on Monday, a passenger travelling on a Dammam to Delhi flight was intercepted on Monday by Customs officials at IGI Airport for concealing two gold bars inside the battery compartment of his mobile phone.

Acting on intelligence, the Customs department at IGI Airport, Delhi, recovered the two gold bars, weighing approximately 200 grams, hidden inside the traveller's phone.

In a separate operation on September 28, Customs officials at IGI Airport seized 2,739 grams of gold, valued at Rs 1.80 crore, from seven Uzbek passengers, including a juvenile, who were travelling from Almaty.

Six passengers were arrested under the Customs Act, of 1962, and the juvenile was apprehended under the Juvenile Justice Act, of 2015.

