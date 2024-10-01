 Delhi Hit-And-Run Case: Police Arrests 2nd Accused In Nangloi Accident That Claimed Constable Sandeep's Life
ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 11:17 AM IST
article-image
Second accused Dharmendra Gulia arrested by Police. | ANI

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested another accused in the hit-and-drag case where a police constable was crushed to death in the Nangloi area on September 29.

"Two persons have been arrested; yesterday Rajnish was arrested and today, Dharmender Gulia," said Jimmy Chiram, Deputy Commissioner of Police, on Monday.

Chiram explained that Gulia was driving when the incident occurred.

Statement Of Jimmy Chiram, Deputy Commissioner Of Police

"We received information that he would be heading to Himachal Pradesh. Our teams conducted raids at various locations and today we located him at the Karnal Bypass and arrested him. There is no involvement of the liquor mafia in this case; it was a matter of road rage. We had earlier seized the car used in the crime," he added.

article-image

About The Incident

In the tragic incident on September 29, a Delhi Police constable, identified as 30-year-old Sandeep, was killed after being dragged for about 10 meters by a speeding car. The incident occurred when Sandeep, noticing the driver's reckless behaviour, requested him to slow down. However, the driver suddenly accelerated, hitting Sandeep's motorcycle from behind. Sandeep and his bike were dragged along the road before colliding with another vehicle.

CCTV footage from the area captured the moments leading up to the incident, aiding the ongoing police investigation.

Delhi Court Grants 3 Days Of Remand Custody

Meanwhile, Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Monday granted three days of custody remand for accused Rajnish, who was produced before the court following his arrest. It has been alleged that the police constable was killed by being crushed between two vehicles.

Judicial Magistrate (first class) Charu Asiwal granted three days' custody of Rajnish to Delhi police. He is to be produced before the court on October 3. The police had sought five days of custody remand to further investigate the case.

