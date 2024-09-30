 Delhi: 22-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In Tigri Area; 1 Person Detained
Monday, September 30, 2024
New Delhi: A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death in Delhi's Tigri area on Sunday, said the police.

According to Delhi Police, Tigri Police Station received information regarding the stabbing incident. Upon reaching the spot, they rushed the victim to the AIIMS trauma centre, where he was declared brought dead.

The deceased was identified as Kamal Singh Rana, a resident of Sangam Vihar. The police said that he sustained multiple stab injuries.

One person was detained in connection with the incident. The accused was identified as Ritikesh (19), a resident of Sangam Vihar.

Further investigation is ongoing, said the police.

