Delhi Police Constable Crushed To Death After Being Run Over By Car In Nagaloi Area; Driver Absconding

New Delhi: A Delhi police constable was allegedly killed in a road rage incident on Saturday night when he was run over by a car in Delhi's Nagaloi area.
About The Incident
According to the Delhi Police, the incident occurred on Saturday night when the constable asked the driver to move the car. Following this, the constable was hit by the car and reportedly dragged for about 10 meters before colliding with another car.
The driver of the car has fled from the spot after the incident, and the car has been recovered by the police.
Further details awaited.