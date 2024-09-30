Delhi Police Arrest 2 Jitender-Gogi Gang Sharpshooters After They Fired Shots At A Sweets Shop In Nangloi

Pixabay (Representative Image)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested two sharpshooters from the Jitender-Gogi gang a day after shots were fired at a sweets shop in Nangloi in an extortion bid, said police.

The police recovered a semi-automatic pistol with five live cartridges, a country-made pistol with four live cartridges, and a motorcycle used in the crime.

According to the police, the two accused are Hari Om alias Lalla, 27, a resident of Rohini Sector 20, and Jatin, 21, from VPO Mundka.

About The Incident

On Saturday, in a bid to extort money, the assailants fired gunshots at the counter and employee of a sweets shop in Nangloi and threw extortion slips featuring coloured photographs of deceased gangsters Jitender alias Gogi and Kuldeep Fajja on one side and names of jailed gangsters Deepak alias Boxer, Ankesh Lakra, and Vishal on another side, said police.

Police used CCTV footage from the neighbourhood and manual inputs to identify the duo. Further acting on a tip-off, police arrested the duo from Rohini on Sunday.

"During interrogation, it has been found that accused Jatin is associated with gangster Ankesh Lakra and both hail from the same village, Mundka. He is also an aide of gangster Deepak, alias Boxer, linked to the Gogi Gang.

"Interrogation revealed that the firing at the sweets shop in Nangloi happened after Jatin received instructions from Ankesh Lakra, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, and Vishal---- younger brother of gangster Gaurav Saharanpur, suspected to be settled abroad. Jatin persuaded Hari Om, alias Lalla, to participate in the shooting to earn easy money," said police.

The duo received illegal weapons through the contacts of Ankesh Lakra and Deepak Boxer, who were presently heading the Gogi Gang and were also involved in the escape of gangster Kuldeep Fazza from police custody in 2021 from Delhi, said police.

Police registered an FIR under sections 109(1)/3(5) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 25/27 Arms Act at Nangloi Police Station.